Gulce Guctekin named Defensive Player of the Week, Co-Freshman of the Week

Freshman Gulce Guctekin playing in Wisconsin's match against Nebraska on October 26, 2022.
Freshman Gulce Guctekin playing in Wisconsin's match against Nebraska on October 26, 2022.(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Freshman libero Gulce Guctekin was named Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Week as well as Co-Freshman of the Week.

This is Guctekin’s second Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award and her third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor.

The No. 3 Badgers finished the regular season with a win at No. Ohio State, where Guctekin averaged 5.38 digs per set, and a career-high 28 digs.

The Istanbul, Turkey native had 15 digs and was perfect in 25 service receptions as the Badgers secured their fourth-straight Big Ten championship at Nebraska last week.

The Badgers were selected as a top regional seed and the No. 3 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. UW hosts first and second round matches on Friday and Saturday in the UW Field House. No. 24 Washington (20-10) takes on TCU (16-10) in the opening first-round match on Friday at 4:30 p.m. before Wisconsin (25-3) faces off against Quinnipiac (14-14) at 7 p.m.

First-round winners advance to the second round of the tournament on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Field House.

