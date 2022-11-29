Gulce Guctekin named Defensive Player of the Week, Co-Freshman of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Freshman libero Gulce Guctekin was named Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Week as well as Co-Freshman of the Week.

Oh and by the way, GG was also named B1G Ten Defensive Player of the Week, too. 😤 pic.twitter.com/DcNFjpbjbk — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 29, 2022

This is Guctekin’s second Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award and her third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor.

The No. 3 Badgers finished the regular season with a win at No. Ohio State, where Guctekin averaged 5.38 digs per set, and a career-high 28 digs.

The Istanbul, Turkey native had 15 digs and was perfect in 25 service receptions as the Badgers secured their fourth-straight Big Ten championship at Nebraska last week.

The Badgers were selected as a top regional seed and the No. 3 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. UW hosts first and second round matches on Friday and Saturday in the UW Field House. No. 24 Washington (20-10) takes on TCU (16-10) in the opening first-round match on Friday at 4:30 p.m. before Wisconsin (25-3) faces off against Quinnipiac (14-14) at 7 p.m.

First-round winners advance to the second round of the tournament on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Field House.

