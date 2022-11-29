Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input

City officials say that an Amtrak route can connect Madison to larger cities, like Milwaukee and Chicago.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a goal to bring Amtrak to Madison, a city official says “momentum” is building.

Six sites around the city have a shot at becoming Madison’s pick for a potential new train station. As shown in the city map below, the areas are referred to as [UW-Madison] Campus, Downtown, First Street, Near East Side, Oscar Mayer and [Dane Co. Regional] Airport.

“This is a way for us to to demonstrate to the federal government that we are serious about wanting to bring rail here ourselves,” Philip Gritzmacher, Jr., a city transportation planner, said.

Potential Station Locations
Potential Station Locations(City of Madison)

This step, known as a passenger rail station study, comes after recommendations from Amtrak to extend a route and connect Madison with cities like Chicago and Milwaukee.

“Both Amtrak and the Federal [Railroad] Administration have identified Madison as a place that’s important for passenger rail,” Gritzmacher said.

The study kicks off Dec. 7 with a public meeting. According to a city website, the meeting will include a presentation explaining the project. City staff and Amtrak officials will be present.

Caption

Federal officials have yet to say whether Madison will secure an Amtrak station.

“The U.S. Department of Transportation would give the final say on the funding for the track improvements and the different things that we need to actually get the rail to come here,” Gritzmacher said.

But the federal dollars are out there. City staff point out the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law increased passenger rail funding over 500 percent.

“This type of funding increase rarely occurs, so it is important for us to work with Amtrak and capitalize on the funding opportunities,” Tom Lynch, city transportation director, wrote to NBC15.

Gritzmacher hopes to have a potential new train station identified by May 2023. He did not share any details on a timeline for steps after that.

Regional map of proposed Amtrak routes
Regional map of proposed Amtrak routes(Recommended Amtrak Routes – Amtrak’s Connects US Plan)

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has included $350,000 for the Amtrak project in next year’s capital budget.

According to Lynch, once a station site is chosen, the funds will be used to create concept drawings and identify any necessary improvements.

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.(Amtrak)

The Dec. 7 meeting can be attended in person. It starts at 4:30 p.m. in Madison Municipal Building, located at 215 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

A virtual option will be available, as well, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Community members are asked to register by visiting this site.

Bringing Amtrak to Madison
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
What it’ll take to see a railway through Madison by 2035, according to Amtrak
Wisconsin mayors, including Madison’s, on board with Amtrak proposal
The "Capitol Limited" is one of dozens of Amtrak trains providing service in the US.
Madison mayor sets stage for potential Amtrak station
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway appears outside the Dane Court Courthouse calling for the DA...

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for blaming crash on 16-year-old nephew
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says

Latest News

Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
Man injured after Fitchburg shooting
Fickell signed a seven-year-contract that would pay him an average of $7.8 million annually.
UW introduces new head coach Luke Fickell
University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh and new head football coach Luke...
UW introduces new head coach Luke Fickell