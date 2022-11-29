Madison Sister City Delegation to travel to Kanifing, The Gambia

(WMTV-TV/Kylie Jacobs)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will lead a 20-person delegation this week from Madison to its sister city Kanifing, The Gambia.

The City of Madison and the municipality formed their relationship in May 2016. In 1998, Madison began establishing sister city partnerships in an effort to understand other cultures, promote global peace, develop lasting friendships and provide a forum for the exchange of ideas and views. The city currently has nine sister city relationships across the globe.

“We are in an era where building global relationships and understanding is vital,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

In The Gambia, Rhodes-Conway will meet with the stakeholders of the Sister City partnership to learn how to maximize support and collaboration. The mayor plans to meet with Talib Ahmed Bensouda, Mayor of Kanifing, Rohey Malick Lowe, Mayor of the capital city of Banjul and President Adama Barrow.

“In a time when the world seems to be in perpetual turmoil, these kids of relationships underscore our resilience and highlight our common human need in developing lasting friendship,” President of the Madison-Kanifind Sister City partnership Jerreh Kujabi said.

Rhodes-Conway will also participate in an official signing ceremony between Madison College and the University of The Gambia.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for blaming crash on 16-year-old nephew

Latest News

Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
Freshman Gulce Guctekin playing in Wisconsin's match against Nebraska on October 26, 2022.
Gulce Guctekin named Defensive Player of the Week, Co-Freshman of the Week
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input