Madison Sister City Delegation to travel to Kanifing, The Gambia

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will lead a 20-person delegation this week from Madison to its sister city Kanifing, The Gambia.

The City of Madison and the municipality formed their relationship in May 2016. In 1998, Madison began establishing sister city partnerships in an effort to understand other cultures, promote global peace, develop lasting friendships and provide a forum for the exchange of ideas and views. The city currently has nine sister city relationships across the globe.

“We are in an era where building global relationships and understanding is vital,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

In The Gambia, Rhodes-Conway will meet with the stakeholders of the Sister City partnership to learn how to maximize support and collaboration. The mayor plans to meet with Talib Ahmed Bensouda, Mayor of Kanifing, Rohey Malick Lowe, Mayor of the capital city of Banjul and President Adama Barrow.

“In a time when the world seems to be in perpetual turmoil, these kids of relationships underscore our resilience and highlight our common human need in developing lasting friendship,” President of the Madison-Kanifind Sister City partnership Jerreh Kujabi said.

Rhodes-Conway will also participate in an official signing ceremony between Madison College and the University of The Gambia.

