Man linked to death of woman who passed out at S. Milwaukee bar arrested

Timothy Olson
Timothy Olson(Franklin Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUOTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of drugging women he met through dating apps and may be linked to the death of a woman who collapsed at a Wisconsin bar was captured late Tuesday morning.

The Franklin Police Department announced on its Facebook page the arrest of Timothy Olson around 10:15 a.m. Investigators previously listed Olson as linked to a kidnapping and death investigation.

Olson was identified as the person of interest in the death of Kim Mikulance nearly two weeks ago. According to police, the 55-year-old, who was also known as Raina, met with a man believed to be Olson on Nov. 17 at a bar in South Milwaukee. Mikulance passed out while at the bar and was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Kim Mikulance, a 55-year-old mother of four, collapsed at a Wisconsin bar and later died. Her...
Kim Mikulance, a 55-year-old mother of four, collapsed at a Wisconsin bar and later died. Her cause of death is listed as undetermined. The medical examiner’s office says it is pending.(Source: Facebook, WISN via CNN)
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is 52-year-old Timothy Olson. Mikulance passed out at the bar and later died. Police have named Olson as a person of interest in her death.(Source: Racine Police Department, WISN via CNN)

The Racine Police Department accused Olson of drugging and stealing from women he met online. Its alerts about him listed Mikulance’s death as the third woman who became unconscious while Olson was around. The police department had previously issued a warning to women in Racine Co. about the incidents.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash...
Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured by Philadelphia Eagles' Javon...
Rodgers says he plans to play Sunday when Packers face Bears
The Beaver Dam Fire Dept. responded to a fire in an apartment above the Thirsty Beaver pub, on...
Beaver Dam FD respond to fire above Thirsty Beaver
Madison Police Department investigate a shooting Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, on the 100 block of...
Public asked to avoid 100 block of State Street after shooting
State Street in Madison (Curt Lenz/WMTV)
Madison ranked 8th best midsize college city in America by WalletHub