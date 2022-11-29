Man linked to death of woman who passed out at S. Milwaukee bar arrested

SOUOTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of drugging women he met through dating apps and may be linked to the death of a woman who collapsed at a Wisconsin bar was captured late Tuesday morning.

The Franklin Police Department announced on its Facebook page the arrest of Timothy Olson around 10:15 a.m. Investigators previously listed Olson as linked to a kidnapping and death investigation.

Olson was identified as the person of interest in the death of Kim Mikulance nearly two weeks ago. According to police, the 55-year-old, who was also known as Raina, met with a man believed to be Olson on Nov. 17 at a bar in South Milwaukee. Mikulance passed out while at the bar and was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Kim Mikulance, a 55-year-old mother of four, collapsed at a Wisconsin bar and later died. Her cause of death is listed as undetermined. The medical examiner’s office says it is pending. (Source: Facebook, WISN via CNN)

Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is 52-year-old Timothy Olson. Mikulance passed out at the bar and later died. Police have named Olson as a person of interest in her death. (Source: Racine Police Department, WISN via CNN)

The Racine Police Department accused Olson of drugging and stealing from women he met online. Its alerts about him listed Mikulance’s death as the third woman who became unconscious while Olson was around. The police department had previously issued a warning to women in Racine Co. about the incidents.

