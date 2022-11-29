Man injured after Fitchburg shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suffered non-life threatening injuries over the weekend after being shot in Fitchburg, police reported Monday.

The Fitchburg Police Department stated that a man called Dane County dispatchers around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, saying he had been shot in Fitchburg. Police reported that the man drove himself to the hospital and was treated there for a gunshot wound.

Investigators later found that the shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 2400 block of High Ridge Trail. An unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot was also pierced by bullets, according to Fitchburg PD.

Police added that the incident was “not a random shooting.” The agency did not include any information on a potential suspect or suspects.

Fitchburg PD urged anyone with information on the shooting to call their department at 608-270-4300, or call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. People can also submit tips online.

