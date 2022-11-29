Man injured after Fitchburg shooting

(Source: MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suffered non-life threatening injuries over the weekend after being shot in Fitchburg, police reported Monday.

The Fitchburg Police Department stated that a man called Dane County dispatchers around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, saying he had been shot in Fitchburg. Police reported that the man drove himself to the hospital and was treated there for a gunshot wound.

Investigators later found that the shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 2400 block of High Ridge Trail. An unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot was also pierced by bullets, according to Fitchburg PD.

Police added that the incident was “not a random shooting.” The agency did not include any information on a potential suspect or suspects.

Fitchburg PD urged anyone with information on the shooting to call their department at 608-270-4300, or call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. People can also submit tips online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for blaming crash on 16-year-old nephew
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says

Latest News

The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
Fickell signed a seven-year-contract that would pay him an average of $7.8 million annually.
UW introduces new head coach Luke Fickell
University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh and new head football coach Luke...
UW introduces new head coach Luke Fickell