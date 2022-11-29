MPD detectives continue to investigate south side homicide

One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
By Juliana Tornabene
Nov. 28, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department detectives and Violent Crime Unit leadership met Monday to discuss any updates on a homicide investigation that happened last week on the city’s south side.

In an updated incident report, MPD stated that a detective worked through the holiday weekend reviewing evidence and statements collected at the homicide scene, on the 100 block of Lakeside Street.

MPD explained that it could not release any specific details about the case, saying it could jeopardize the investigation.

During the news conference on Tuesday, MPD Chief Shon Barnes explained witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots around 1:15 p.m. and his officers arrived on the scene and located the victim within one minute. They were able to lend medical aid to the shooting victim, who was taken to a local hospital where he later died. At the time of the news conference, Barnes said they were working to confirm the man’s name.

While the suspect has also not been identified yet, Barnes assured the Madison community investigators do not believe there is a danger to the community. A nearby school was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution following the shooting call, however it was immediately lifted, he noted.

MPD said the victim and suspect knew each other.

