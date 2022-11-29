Naval recruiter in Janesville accused of child sexual assault

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A naval recruiter who went to multiple Janesville high schools to encourage students to enlist is accused of multiple child sex crimes.

According to the Janesville Police Dept., the 25-year-old recruiter worked out of the Janesville Naval Recruitment Office, in the 2900 block of Deerfield Dr., when he began visiting the high schools in fall of last year. JPD noted his job had him going to high schools around Rock County and the surrounding areas.

Multiple girls have told officers about his alleged inappropriate behavior while at the schools. The police department also notes his role as a naval recruiter allowed him to gain access to their personal information. In some cases, he would have conversations with the girls through Snapchat, JPD explained.

In all of these alleged interactions, the suspect would tell the victims he was 18 years old, seven years younger than his true age. Police accuse him of having unwanted sexual contact with at least two of the girls and attempting it with one more. He was booked on four counts of child enticement and three counts of sexual assault of a child.

JPD added the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigation Service is conducting its own investigation and the two agencies are sharing their findings. Their investigations are still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

