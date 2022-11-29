Officials alarmed after rap video is recorded in prison

Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban...
Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban Detroit, Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A rap video titled “In Dis Cell” appears to be too authentic: It was made inside a Michigan prison, despite a ban on wireless phones.

Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban Detroit, Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday.

The video, posted on YouTube, shows the men, the inside of their cell and prison staff in a corridor. The men appear to have two phones.

Gautz told the Detroit Free Press it’s “incredibly dangerous” to have wireless phones inside a prison “especially with the capability of getting onto the internet.” He said they could be used to arrange escapes or harass crime witnesses.

Smuggling phones, cameras or drugs into prison is a crime.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash...
Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash

Latest News

Micheal Segich
Green Alert issued for Madison man
Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, is erupting on Hawaii's biggest island.
EXPLAINER: What hazards are posed by Hawaii’s Mauna Loa?
Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature approved an abortion ban law over the summer, but...
Court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law
WNBA basketball star and Olympian Brittney Griner was moved to a penal colony in Mordovia,...
Russian diplomat says prisoner swap with US remains possible
“The rights of all married couples will never truly be safe without the proper protections...
Senate to vote on landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage