Public asked to avoid 100 block of State Street after shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is hurt after a shooting on State Street Tuesday afternoon, police reported.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to the 100 block of State Street for the shooting. The scene is still very active and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

There have been no arrests made yet, police stated.

Officers did not provide a description of a suspect or suspects and did not indicate the condition of the person who was shot.

