Public asked to avoid 100 block of State Street after shooting

Madison Police Department investigate a shooting Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, on the 100 block of...
Madison Police Department investigate a shooting Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, on the 100 block of State Street.(Madison Police Department Twitter)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is hurt after a shooting on State Street Tuesday afternoon, police reported.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to the 100 block of State Street for the shooting. The scene is still very active and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

There have been no arrests made yet, police stated.

Officers did not provide a description of a suspect or suspects and did not indicate the condition of the person who was shot.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details develop.

