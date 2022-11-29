Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.
By Aaron Weeks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A tree trimmer died after an equipment accident in a Kentucky residential neighborhood Monday.

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to reports of a traumatic injury at a home.

They said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.

The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner, WFIE reports.

The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash...
Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a...
US bat species devastated by fungus now listed as endangered
Thrivent employees volunteer at Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.
Help fight hunger this Giving Tuesday during Share Your Holidays
Boston police say the remains of four infants were found at a city apartment building earlier...
Police: Remains found at Boston home are of 4 infants
Devastation has been left behind after the Russian invaders left.
Ukraine: A look at liberated Kherson
Devastation has been left behind after the Russian invaders left.
Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid