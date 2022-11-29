Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County

(WAFB)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday.

The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements.

  • A&M Motorsports LLC
  • Ace Motorworks LLC
  • Auto Districts & Logistics LLC
  • Beleup Auto Group LLC
  • B-Fash Autos LLC
  • Dave’s Auto Sales LLC
  • Easyway Auto Sales Inc
  • Edwards Auto Sales LLC
  • Goode Autos LLC
  • Integrity Autos LLC
  • L & M Auto Wholesale LLC
  • Lajsan Auto Sales LLC
  • Lux Motors LLC
  • Mira Auto Group LLC
  • On Point Automotive LLC
  • PMB Auto Exchange LLC
  • Primetime Motors LLC
  • Rapid Sales LLC
  • RKD Auto Group LLC

The DMV said the license revocations took effect on Oct. 29 and that the dealers had 30 days to appeal a revocation. The dealers did not appeal, and the decision is final.

