Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday.

The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements.

A&M Motorsports LLC

Ace Motorworks LLC

Auto Districts & Logistics LLC

Beleup Auto Group LLC

B-Fash Autos LLC

Dave’s Auto Sales LLC

Easyway Auto Sales Inc

Edwards Auto Sales LLC

Goode Autos LLC

Integrity Autos LLC

L & M Auto Wholesale LLC

Lajsan Auto Sales LLC

Lux Motors LLC

Mira Auto Group LLC

On Point Automotive LLC

PMB Auto Exchange LLC

Primetime Motors LLC

Rapid Sales LLC

RKD Auto Group LLC

The DMV said the license revocations took effect on Oct. 29 and that the dealers had 30 days to appeal a revocation. The dealers did not appeal, and the decision is final.

