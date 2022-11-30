Badgers fall to Wake Forest 78-75 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW men’s basketball came up short in a competitive ACC/Big Ten Challenge against Wake Forest on Tuesday night.

The Badgers were firing the three ball all night, Chucky Hepburn shot 6/11 from the three, while the team as a whole shot 12/27.

Hepburn hit a buzzer-beater to close out the first half, and Wisconsin would trail 37-34 at the break. Hepburn would finish with a career high 23 points followed by Tyler Wahl with 17 points and Steven Crowl with 15.

In the second the Badgers would go on a 10-2 run to take a one point lead over the Deacons. From there the Badgers would hit five more three-pointers, and it was a one point game with eight seconds to go. Wake Forest had the ball, UW fouled Cameron Hildreth who made his free throws to go up 78-75. In the final seconds the Badgers gave the ball to Hepburn in hopes of another buzzer-beater, but the shot fell short and the Badgers lost 78-75.

Up next the Badgers face Marquette on Saturday at 3:30 in Milwaukee. Marquette is coming off upsetting No. 6 Baylor 96-70, handing the Bears their largest loss ever as an AP Top-10 team.

