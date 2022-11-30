Dane Co. pledges $7.8M for 500+ housing units; Madison pitches new rules

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. and Madison leaders took separate steps this week as they try to battle rising housing costs in the region. On Tuesday, the county pledged to spend nearly eight million dollars to facilitate the building of 557 affordable housing units across multiple cities.

County Executive Joe Parisi’s Office explained the money would come from the Dane Co. Affordable Housing Development Fund, which was created in 2015 to promote more economical homes in the region. Of the 2,429 units planned, the county lists 2,201 of them as counting as affordable housing.

“While COVID-19 and inflation have compounded challenges to develop affordable housing over the last few years, Dane County remains committed to finding solutions and increasing opportunity for all in our community,” Parisi said, adding the fund has help develop partnerships for housing projects.

Since its founding, the fund has awarded more than $31 million through the initiative. The commitments have been split almost evenly between Madison and the rest of the county (49%-51%, respectively). Scroll to the end of the story for a full list of the awards, as provided by the county.

Transit-based zoning in Madison

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and a trio of the Alders want to change zoning restrictions near the city’s public transit corridors to allow more housing to be built there. The new rules, which were proposed at Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting, would provide more places to live for Madison’s still growing population.

“We desperately need more housing, and this is one of many tools that can help deliver it,” District 5 Alder Regina Vidaver said. “An increased supply of housing and the ability to get around without a car are both important aspects of keeping Madison affordable in the long-run.”

In addition to Rhodes-Conway and Vidaver, Alders Grant Foster and Patrick Heck signed on to introduce the proposal.

They describe the plan as a Transit-orient development (TOD) project that would offer affordable homes, office and retail space, as well as a neighborhood feel within walking distance of public transit stops. In her statement, Rhodes-Conway argued that affordable housing means making sure the people who live there have access to affordable transportation.

“By focusing development in areas with great transit service, we can offer future residents walkable and amenity-rich neighborhoods, and avoid making traffic worse,” she added.

The Mayor and Alders called their plan modest, and the changes proposed context sensitive. It would affect areas within a quarter mile of public transit locations where stops come every fifteen minutes. It would allow slightly taller buildings, with the mayor’s office noting three and four-story structures would be permitted to have a fourth or fifth story. Additionally, minimum parking requirements would be nixed. There would also be adjustments to site layout regulations and height requirements that would allow development that supporters described as more compact.

According to their timeline, the council’s Transportation Police and Planning Board will take up the proposal on Monday and by the Plan Commission a week later. They expect the Common Council to vote on it on Jan. 3.

Dane Co. Housing Funds awards

The projects being funded this year by Dane County include (list and description provided by the County Executive’s Office):

$460,000 to Northpointe Development II Corporation for the 49-unit Prairie Creek project at 5601-5613 Holscher Road, McFarland. The proposed project includes 49 units comprised of 15 one-bedroom, 22 two-bedroom, and 12 three-bedroom units. 44 units will be affordable, with 10 to households at 30%, 20 at 50%, and 14 at 60% of the County Median Income (CMI). Five units will be offered at market-rate rents. Prairie Creek will target 10 units to individuals and families on the Dane County Homeless Services Consortium’s community by-name list. The project has secured all other funding and is under construction.

$1,760,000 to Lutheran Social Services (LLS) & JT Klein Company, Inc. for 38Ten Parmenter I & II located at 3809-3815 Tribeca Drive, Middleton. This is a two phase project. Phase I will be co-developed by LSS and JT Klein Company, with LSS acting as the primary developer. Phase I includes 54 units comprised of 27 one-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom, and 11 three-bedroom units. 11 units will be affordable to households at 30%, 22 units will be affordable to households at 50%, 12 units will be affordable to households at 60% CMI, and the remaining nine units will be offered at market rate rent. Phase II will be developed by JT Klein Company. Phase II includes 76 units comprised of 40 one-bedroom, 17 two-bedroom, and 19 three-bedroom units. 16 units will be affordable to households at 30%, 30 units will be affordable to households at 50%, 16 units will be affordable to households at 60% CMI, and the remaining 14 units will be offered at market rate rent. Phases I and II will target a total of 27 units to individuals on the Dane County Homeless Services Consortium’s community by-name list. Both phases have secured 9% tax credit awards.

$1,360,000 to Northpointe Development II Corporation for CC Lane, a 60-unit project located at 831 & 871 Oregon Center Drive, Oregon. The project will include 26 one-bedroom, 19 two-bedroom, and 12 three-bedrooms units. 12 units will be affordable at 30%, 24 units affordable at 50%, and 24 units affordable at 80% CMI. CC Lane will target 12 units to individuals and households on the Dane County Homeless Services Consortium’s community by-name list. The project will submit an application to WHEDA for 4% tax credits in December of 2022.

$1,010,000 to Northpointe Development II Corporation for Uno’s Terrace, a 64-unit project located at 7601 Mineral Point Road, Madison. The project will include 29 one-bedroom, 17 two-bedroom, and 18 three-bedroom units. 13 units will be affordable at 30%, 26 units will be affordable at 50%, and 25 units will be affordable at 80% CMI. Uno’s Terrace will target 13 units to individuals on the Dane County Homeless Services Consortium’s community by-name list. The project secured all other funding and has started construction.

$2,440,000 to St. John’s Lutheran Church for St. John’s Redevelopment located at 322 East Washington Avenue, Madison. The project includes 130 units comprised of 42 studio, 53 one-bedroom, 34 two-bedroom, and one three-bedroom units. 22 units will be affordable to households at 30%, 58 units at 50%, and 28 units at 60% CMI. The remaining 22 units will be offered at market rate rent. Five units will be targeted to individuals on the Dane County Homeless Services Consortium’s community by-name list. The project anticipates submitting a 4% tax credit application to WHEDA in December of 2022.

$866,801 to Northpointe Development II Corporation for Merchant Place, a 124-unit project at 6706 & 6714 Odana Road, Madison. The project will include 14 studio, 64 one-bedroom, 20 two-bedroom, and 26 three-bedroom units. 25 units will be affordable to households at 30%, 50 units at 50%, and 49 units at 80% CMI. 25 units will be targeted to households on the Dane County Homeless Services Consortium’s community by-name list. The project anticipates submitting a 4% tax credit application to WHEDA in December of 2022.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.