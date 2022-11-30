Fans asked to remain inside Kohl Center due to ‘police situation’

UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.(Source)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UWPD confirms a shelter in place has been ordered at the Kohl Center Tuesday night following the Wisconsin men’s basketball game hosting Wake Forest.

Fans inside of the Kohl Center told NBC15 that they were told not to leave after the game. A graphic on the scoreboard reads, “Due to a Police Situation Outside The Kohl Center, We Area Asking All Guests to Remain in the Building Until Further Notice.”

An officer with Madison Police Department said earlier that it was investigating a sighting of the shooting suspect from earlier in the day on State Street and said UWPD was aware.

