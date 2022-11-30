Finalists named for UW-Whitewater chancellor position

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The five finalists for University of Wisconsin- Whitewater’s 18th chancellor position were announced on Tuesday.

The UW System explained that a Special Regent Committee selected the finalists from a list of candidates identified in a Search and Screen Committee.

The finalists will participate in separate campus public forums next month to meet with members of the campus and its community.

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman and a Special Regent Committee will review campus feedback and interview the finalists before making a final recommendation to the Board of Regents. The board will then then be able to approve the appointment.

Two of the finalists currently work at universities in Wisconsin, including one at UW-Whitewater, while the other three work out of state.

Here’s a full list of the finalists, listed in alphabetical order:

  • Lynn D. Akey Vice President for Student Success, Analytics and Integrated Planning, Minnesota State University, Mankato Mankato, MN
  • John D. Chenoweth Interim Chancellor, University of Wisconsin–Whitewater Whitewater, WI
  • Corey A. King Vice Chancellor for University Inclusivity and Student Affairs, UW-Green Bay Green Bay, WI
  • Paul D. Plotkowski Dean and Professor, Padnos College of Engineering and Computing, Grand Valley State University Grand Rapids, MI
  • Mrinal Mugdh Varma Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor, Auburn University at Montgomery Montgomery, AL

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash...
Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash

Latest News

UW Hockey
Wisconsin men’s hockey announces signing class
NATASHIA MUELLER
On Giving Tuesday, Richland Center teen shares significance of delivering chemo care packages
On Giving Tuesday, Richland Center teen shares significance of delivering chemo care packages
On Giving Tuesday, Richland Center teen shares significance of delivering chemo care packages
2 Baraboo schools evacuated after bomb threat