Finalists named for UW-Whitewater chancellor position

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The five finalists for University of Wisconsin- Whitewater’s 18th chancellor position were announced on Tuesday.

The UW System explained that a Special Regent Committee selected the finalists from a list of candidates identified in a Search and Screen Committee.

The finalists will participate in separate campus public forums next month to meet with members of the campus and its community.

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman and a Special Regent Committee will review campus feedback and interview the finalists before making a final recommendation to the Board of Regents. The board will then then be able to approve the appointment.

Two of the finalists currently work at universities in Wisconsin, including one at UW-Whitewater, while the other three work out of state.

Here’s a full list of the finalists, listed in alphabetical order:

Lynn D. Akey Vice President for Student Success, Analytics and Integrated Planning, Minnesota State University, Mankato Mankato, MN

John D. Chenoweth Interim Chancellor, University of Wisconsin–Whitewater Whitewater, WI

Corey A. King Vice Chancellor for University Inclusivity and Student Affairs, UW-Green Bay Green Bay, WI

Paul D. Plotkowski Dean and Professor, Padnos College of Engineering and Computing, Grand Valley State University Grand Rapids, MI

Mrinal Mugdh Varma Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor, Auburn University at Montgomery Montgomery, AL

