Getting colder before we get warmer

Temperatures in the teens overnight

More single-digit wind chills Thursday morning

Chance for rain/snow Friday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What a change in the weather today! Madison saw a 30° drop in temperatures in about 10 hours, but it felt like an even bigger change when you account for the winds. Though it was nice to see some sunshine today, the clear skies will allow temperatures to drop even further overnight tonight.

Low temperatures will be in the teens across southern Wisconsin by early Thursday morning, with wind chills once again in the single digits.

Though we’ll start colder tomorrow, we’ll see a bigger warm-up during the afternoon! Winds will shift out of the south, pulling in much warmer air. High temperatures will reach the mid-30s for most, with mostly sunny skies. The winds will still be a bit breezy.

We’ll be back up near the 50s on Friday, however, it won’t last long as another cold front pushes through the midwest Friday night. That front will bring a bit of moisture with it and depending on when it moves through we could see a bit of light rain or snow late Friday night.

Temps will be cooler to start the weekend on Saturday, but we’ll be back in the 30s to start the new week.

