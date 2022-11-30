On Giving Tuesday, Richland Center teen shares significance of delivering chemo care packages

Ithaca Public Schools senior Natashia Mueller raised $1,500 to help UW Carbone Cancer Center patients feel better by crafting chemo care packages.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ithaca Public Schools senior Natashia Mueller raised $1,500 to help UW Carbone Cancer Center patients feel better by crafting chemo care packages and delivering them.

Mueller calls her organization One Hand Helps Another because her family once needed help when her mother was diagnosed with cancer nine years ago.

Natashia Mueller's mother Valerie was diagnosed with fourth stage breast cancer when Natashia was in fourth grade.(Natashia Mueller)

The 18-year-old included candy, deodorant, perfume, cologne and a note inside each gift that she dropped off at the Carbone Center on Nov. 18.

Mueller delivered the gifts to the Carbone Center’s front desk, but did not see who the packages went to. She was not expecting a response, but a mother of two battling Stage 2 breast cancer thanked Natashia via Facebook messenger.

”I do it because cancer patients mean so much to me because they always fight for their lives and they will never give up on themselves until they have to,” Mueller said. ”I do not want to see people go through what my mom went through. When she had to be alone it was the hardest thing to ever watch.”

Her mother is doing well and helps Natashia sell homemade cheesecake, cookies and puppy chow at bake sales to raise money for the chemo care packages.

On Giving Tuesday, a chemo care package deliverer shares her story(Natashia Mueller)
On Giving Tuesday, a chemo care package deliverer shares her story(Natashia Mueller)

Mueller plans to attend UW Platteville next fall in the hopes of pursuing a career in physical therapy.

She said she plans to return home to Hillpoint (20 minutes outside of Richland Center) to raise money and deliver chemo care packages.

She said anyone interested in helping or donating should message her on Facebook.

UW Health Carbone Center created a list of donations they always need if people are interested in helping the hospital directly.

UW Carbone Donations Needed
UW Carbone Donations Needed(UW Health)

