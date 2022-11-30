Madison Fire: One person taken to hospital after vehicle crash with pedestrian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Madison’s east side, members of the Madison Fire Department and Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

Madison FD Public Information Officer Cynthia Schuster said that the call for the wreck came in just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at Cottage Grove and Vernon Avenue. Madison Police Department also responded to the scene and an officer said a pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

Traffic was still being redirected around 5:45 p.m. near Cottage Grove Road and Atlas Avenue.

A member of the police department said that the investigation was still active and a report with more information would be released later.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.