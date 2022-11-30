Name released of utility worker who died after being hit by SUV

An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the township of Franklin, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office reports.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the utility worker who died after being struck by an SUV on a Franklin Township highway.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zane Reilly was part of a utility crew working along State Hwy. 23, near Valley View Road, on Tuesday of last week. He was unloading equipment from a Ford F450 pickup that was towing a utility trailer around 7:45 a.m. when the Edgerton man and the truck were struck by a southbound Toyota Highlander, investigators determined. Reilly was pronounced dead on the scene.

The collision caused the SUV to rollover before stopping in the southbound lane, the report continued. The 17-year-old driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office noted. Its report did not indicate that she was injured in the collision.

The Sheriff’s Office added the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

