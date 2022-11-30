No action taken during Madison school board closed session discussing ousted principal

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Dr. Jeffery Copeland(MMSD)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No action was taken Tuesday night during a closed session held by the Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education to discuss a personnel matter regarding the recently ousted Sennett Middle School principal, a district spokesperson confirmed.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that the board will be scheduling final action in the upcoming days in regards to Dr. Jeffrey Copeland. LeMonds said this change was made " to address a technical issue with the public notice in fairness to all parties involved.”

Two people with first-hand knowledge of the situation, including MTI president Mike Jones, told NBC15 in September that Dr. Copeland was fired after a meeting with district leaders. Copeland took over as Sennett principal at the start of this school year.

During a school board meeting following that announcement, teachers voiced their opinions on the ousting of Copeland.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting, people should avoid the area
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says

Latest News

UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans allowed to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
UW Health reports surge in flu cases in recent weeks
Finalists named for UW-Whitewater chancellor position
UW Hockey
Wisconsin men’s hockey announces signing class