No action taken during Madison school board closed session discussing ousted principal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No action was taken Tuesday night during a closed session held by the Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education to discuss a personnel matter regarding the recently ousted Sennett Middle School principal, a district spokesperson confirmed.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that the board will be scheduling final action in the upcoming days in regards to Dr. Jeffrey Copeland. LeMonds said this change was made " to address a technical issue with the public notice in fairness to all parties involved.”

Two people with first-hand knowledge of the situation, including MTI president Mike Jones, told NBC15 in September that Dr. Copeland was fired after a meeting with district leaders. Copeland took over as Sennett principal at the start of this school year.

During a school board meeting following that announcement, teachers voiced their opinions on the ousting of Copeland.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.