Regional leaders discuss the current state, future of Greater Madison’s economy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The current state and future of Greater Madison’s economic position was discussed Wednesday at a panel of regional industry leaders.

Those involved in the discussion gathered at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery to analyze where Madison stands economically. Panelist Aron Olver, managing director at University Research Park, said today’s discussion was an optimistic one.

“I don’t think we tell our story well enough across the country. When you look at Madison, we’re punching way above our weight and I think we’re an undiscovered gem in the country for growth, especially in the technology sectors and the industries that are emerging out of University of Wisconsin-Madison research,” Olver said.

Vice President of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce Kevin Little said Dane County is on a good trajectory in regard to economic recovery from the pandemic.

“I think from a broader standpoint, when you look at our economy, one of the comforts is that we do have that industry diversity which helps us as a community, but also the driver industries that we have, there’s still a lot of growth occurring in a lot of advanced industries, and we’re really well-positioned, there’s a lot of good in migration that we’re seeing in the early data.”

The panel takes place annually and is held to not only discuss the economy’s current state, but to forecast challenges ahead.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.