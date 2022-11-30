Sun Prairie Productions presents ‘A Christmas Carol’

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -Under the stage lights of the Sun Prairie East Performing Arts Center, the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge will come to life.

Students from grades three through twelve make up the cast and crew of roughly 100 members.

There are shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m for a total of five.

The production’s director Tessa Wolfe, and high school junior, Jackson Nesbit, who is playing Scrooge, join The Morning Show Wednesday to talk shop before opening night.

Tickets are available on Sun Prairie East’s website, here. Tickets are $11 in advance or $12 at the door. Seniors, students and military are $9 in advance or $10 at the door.

Sun Prairie East High School 888 Grove St., Sun Prairie.

