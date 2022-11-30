Sun Prairie Productions presents ‘A Christmas Carol’

Cast members of A Christmas Carol up early Wednesday, giving a sneak preview ahead of opening...
Cast members of A Christmas Carol up early Wednesday, giving a sneak preview ahead of opening night.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -Under the stage lights of the Sun Prairie East Performing Arts Center, the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge will come to life.

Students from grades three through twelve make up the cast and crew of roughly 100 members.

There are shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m for a total of five.

The production’s director Tessa Wolfe, and high school junior, Jackson Nesbit, who is playing Scrooge, join The Morning Show Wednesday to talk shop before opening night.

Tickets are available on Sun Prairie East’s website, here. Tickets are $11 in advance or $12 at the door. Seniors, students and military are $9 in advance or $10 at the door.

LOCATION

Sun Prairie East High School 888 Grove St., Sun Prairie.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

