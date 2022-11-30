SUV crashes into Florida fireworks store, sparking huge fire

The 5,573-square foot store was destroyed (WKMG, VICTORIA STEWART, FACEBOOK, SHAJAYLA WHITAKER, CNN)
By ADRIAN SAINZ Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man drove his SUV into a fireworks store, sparking a massive fire in a crash that also killed the driver, authorities said.

The 53-year-old driver rear-ended another vehicle on Monday before plowing into the Phantom Fireworks shop, igniting rockets and a slew of explosions, Florida Today reported.

“It was wild. I could not believe how close people were to it as the fireworks were still blowing up,” Palm Bay resident Richard Griffin told the newspaper. “The mortars and stuff like that, those things can go 100 yards or more when you shoot them straight in the air. So you’ve got these mortars and all sorts of different types of fireworks that are shooting all over the place.”

The 5,573-square-foot (518-square-meter) store was destroyed. Police didn’t release the name of the driver and are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County

Latest News

The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the...
Firefighters rescue dog that fell into well
Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to sexually extort girl
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Michael Kenneth Cox pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, authorities said.
Man sentenced for ‘horrendous crime’ against child, authorities say
The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
WATCH LIVE: Madison Police give update on State Street shooting