UW’s Sheffield wins Big Ten Coach of the Year; 3 make First-Team

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin volleyball head coach Kelly Sheffield claimed Big Ten Coach of the Year honors after leading his team to a Big Ten conference championship and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

This year’s award gives Sheffield a Coach of the Year hat trick. With wins in 2014 and 2019, he has now won in the three of the nine seasons since coming to Madison. In that time, the Badgers have brought home five Big Ten crowns to go along with the NCAA tournament championship they won last year.

Five of Kelly’s players were also recognized Wednesday as the Big Ten revealed its postseason honors. The awards are determined by Big Ten’s coaches, with the exception of Coach of the Year, which is voted on by the coaches and the media.

Three players made the All-Big Ten first team, one more earned a spot on the second team, while a fifth was named a sportsmanship honoree. A full list of honorees is available here.

Award Players Position Year First Team Sarah Franklin OH RS-So. First Team Danielle Hart MB Sr. First Team Devyn Robinson RS Jr. Second Team Julia Orzol OH So. Sportsmanship Honoree Anna McDonald L/DS Sr.

