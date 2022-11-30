Madison police identify suspect in State Street shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - BREAKING UPDATE: The Madison Police Department released the name of the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting in downtown Madison that sent one person to the hospital.

In a Wednesday afternoon update, MPD identified Lamar Jefferson as the suspect and officers are still trying to locate him. During a downtown news conference, Chief Shon Barnes said the 40-year-old Jefferson has no known address in Madison and has ties to Milwaukee.

The victim was taken to the hospital after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and is expected to survive, he added.

PREVIOUS STORY

One person is hurt after a shooting on State Street Tuesday afternoon and police are still searching for a suspect.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to the 100 block of State Street for the shooting. The scene has been cleared since around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday and people are welcome to walk the area again.

There have been no arrests made yet, police stated. Officers did not provide a description of a suspect.

During a news conference Tuesday, MPD Chief Shon Barnes said when officers responded to the scene, they found the victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was conscious. The victim is undergoing treatment for his injuries at a hospital.

“It’s not acceptable,” said Barnes of the shooting that occurred in the middle of the day and on a busy street. “It’s something that we work every day to prevent, we work and partner with our community to ensure that things like this don’t happen in Madison, but that takes everyone all parts of the Criminal Justice System, all parts of the community business local, as well as the media, we need everyone’s help and so yes, it is very concerning to me whenever I hear about violence anywhere in this city.”

Barnes said the suspect took off running from the scene and officers are searching the area.

Chief Barnes asked that anyone who was in the area or works in the area and may have video should contact their department.

Chief Barnes said the victim and suspect appeared to know each other and that there was some type of altercation prior to the shooting.

This is the second shooting in a week during the daytime in Madison. On Nov. 22, officers responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Lakeside Drive. Officers were able to lend medical aid to the shooting victim, who was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

“It’s very disturbing, whether we have a shooting in daytime, nighttime, business area, my neighborhood, your neighborhood, it affects us all the same,” Barnes said Tuesday.

Chief Barnes said they did not have any reason to believe those in the immediate area of the 100 block of State Street should be concerned for their safety, but that it was concerning that someone in the area had and fired a weapon.

Chief Barnes thanked Capitol Police for helping assist in the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and NBC15 will update this article as details develop.

