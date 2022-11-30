Windy and Cold Today

Well Below Average Temperatures

Strong Wind

Wind Chill Will Be an Issue Over the Next Couple Days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front is exiting to the east of here this morning. Behind the cold front, colder air is rushing in on strong westerly winds. Wind chills will be an issue for the next couple of days. High pressure will take over for today and it will bring more sunshine in for the afternoon.

This morning, temperatures are starting in the in the lower 20s, but strong northwesterly winds are dropping our wind chills into the teens and single digits. Winds will remain strong through the day, with gusts close to 40 mph at times. That will keep temperatures cool during the afternoon, with highs only in the upper 20s.

Thankfully, the cold won’t last too long. We’ll be back in the 30s tomorrow and near 50 on Friday. We’ll be watching our next potential system for Sunday into Monday. At this point it is looking like a weak feature with very little precipitation.

