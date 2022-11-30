Wisconsin men’s hockey announces signing class

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW men’s hockey announced a large signing of 11 players to their incoming class of 2022.

The class of signees incudes Boston Buckberger (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan), Brady Cleveland (Wausau, Wisconsin), Aidan Fink (Calgary, Alberta), Quinn Finley (Valparaiso, Indiana), William Gramme (Stockholm, Sweden), Owen Mehlenbacher (Fort Erie, Ontario), Joe Palodichuk (Cottage Grove, Minnesota), Sawyer Scholl (Green Bay, Wisconsin), Zach Schulz (South Lyon, Michigan), and William Whitelaw (Rosemount, Minnesota). Buckberger actually signed during 2021 but is included in this class.

“This group is made up of high character culture kids,” Head Wisconsin men’s hockey coach Tony Granato said. “The class in its entirety hinges on how hard each one competes. Every guy is similar. High hockey IQ, high compete and great kid. That’s what every coach looks for and that’s what every guy has. We love this group.”

The Badgers are on a four-game win streak and will host No. 5 Michigan in a series this Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center.

As part of “Throwback Weekend” at the Kohl Center, the Badgers will honor the Suter family and their contributions to UW and Madison hockey during Friday’s game.

