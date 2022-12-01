$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement have announced arrests in a $1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County.

District Attorney Eric Toney said 10 defendants are facing charges in the case. Seven of the defendants are in custody and three are wanted on warrants. The three suspects facing arrest were identified as Anthony Tynan, Jason Norton, and Dalton Wojkiewicz.

Three wanted on active warrants in Fond du Lac County meth case. (Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)

Toney says the defendants are responsible for 100 pounds of meth this year with an approximate street value of $1 million. Officers also seized 280 grams of the powerful opioid fentanyl.

“The fentanyl that was seized was enough to kill every resident in Fond du Lac County as well as thousands more with a population of approximately 104,000 people,” Toney said.

Toney says the investigation is ongoing and more people could be charged.

If convicted of conspiracy to deliver meth and other charges, the defendants face a possible sentence of 40 years in prison.

The suspects were identified as:

Melvin Kemp 22CF867 In custody $500,000

Julie Kurczek 22CF889 In custody $250,000

Samantha Nett 22CF849 In custody $250,000

Jason Norton 22CF905 Active Warrant

Kyla Ott 22CF906 In custody $250,000

Dalton Wojkiewicz 22CF907 Active Warrant

Joshua Kerns 22CF901 In custody $200,000

Anthony Tynan 22CF908 Active Warrant

Eugene Jackson 22CF904 In custody $100,000

Taylor Retzleff 22CF909 In custody $250,000

10 people are charged in a meth conspiracy in Fond du Lac County. (Fond du Lac County Jail)

The investigation was a collaboration between the DEA, DCI-LWAM, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, City of Fond du Lac Police Department, and Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.

“The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit remains diligent in positively impacting public safety throughout the Fox Valley,” said LWAM Project Director Jeremiah Winscher. “This joint investigation between LWAM, the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, DEA – Green Bay Resident Office, the WI DOJ - Division of Criminal Investigation as well as the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office showcases law enforcement’s commitment in working together to hold offenders who chose to distribute dangerous drugs within our communities responsible for their criminal actions.”

