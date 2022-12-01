Baraboo PD reports two ‘swatting’ incidents this week

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Baraboo Police Department is reporting two “swatting” incidents that appeared to happen in the city this week.

The most recent incident of swatting, a term used to describe fake calls about supposedly active threats designed to elicit a large-scale police response to a location, happened on Wednesday. The police department described the call to police regarding a violent crime, which prompted police to respond to a home. The Baraboo Police Department said this report was proven to be false.

Baraboo Police stated that the second false report happened on Monday, when bomb threats were received by two of the city’s schools. The police department did not locate any harmful devices at Baraboo High School or Jack Young Middle School. The swatting incident caused the evacuation of both schools.

Anyone who believes a swatting event is happening in Baraboo should call the police department at 608-355-2720.

Baraboo PD explained that these incidents of swatting are not new to law enforcement and have happened across the nation. Most recently in south central Wisconsin, Janesville law enforcement responded to what it also described as a swatting incident at Craig High School in October when false reports of an active shooter were made.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.