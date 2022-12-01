Baraboo PD reports two ‘swatting’ incidents this week

The Baraboo Police Department is reporting two “swatting” incidents that appeared to happen in the city this week.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Baraboo Police Department is reporting two “swatting” incidents that appeared to happen in the city this week.

The most recent incident of swatting, a term used to describe fake calls about supposedly active threats designed to elicit a large-scale police response to a location, happened on Wednesday. The police department described the call to police regarding a violent crime, which prompted police to respond to a home. The Baraboo Police Department said this report was proven to be false.

Baraboo Police stated that the second false report happened on Monday, when bomb threats were received by two of the city’s schools. The police department did not locate any harmful devices at Baraboo High School or Jack Young Middle School. The swatting incident caused the evacuation of both schools.

Anyone who believes a swatting event is happening in Baraboo should call the police department at 608-355-2720.

Baraboo PD explained that these incidents of swatting are not new to law enforcement and have happened across the nation. Most recently in south central Wisconsin, Janesville law enforcement responded to what it also described as a swatting incident at Craig High School in October when false reports of an active shooter were made.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district

Latest News

An SUV was pulled from the Wisconsin River on Wednesday morning after its driver went off the...
Minnesota man drives SUV into Wisconsin River
Jackson Elementary students make ornaments for national Christmas tree
Jackson Elementary students make ornaments for national Christmas tree
Cast members from "Elf The Musical" from Verona Area Community Theater
“Elf The Musical” opens in Verona
Man cited after being hit by vehicle in Madison