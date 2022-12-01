Car fire slows rush hour traffic on Beltline

A car fire is slowing traffic in eastbound lanes of Beltline on Thursday morning. Two right lanes are closed at Yahara Bridge, WisDOT reports.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beltline drivers were delayed Thursday morning after a car was engulfed in flames along the Yahara Bridge. The delays stretched from the John Nolan Drive interchange to the Monona Drive exit, WisDOT’s 511 map showed.

Emergency crews responded around 7:20 a.m. after a fire was reported in the eastbound lanes, WisDOT stated. Video from the scene showed they found the burning vehicle on the shoulder and shut down the right two lanes of traffic.

The Monona Fire Department indicated fire crews spent 45 minutes and used over 1,000 gallons of water before getting the flames under control.

Monona firefighters put out a car fire that slowed rush hour traffic on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Monona firefighters put out a car fire that slowed rush hour traffic on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.(Monona Fire Dept.)

In an update around 9 a.m. a.m., WisDOT stated that the scene was cleared, and all lanes were open again.

Monona Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen added to his report on the car fire a reminder to other drivers of how important it is to give emergency vehicles and crews space to get to the scene and to work.

