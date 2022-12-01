Giving Tuesday donations raise over $147,000 for Share Your Holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to your generous donations on Giving Tuesday, more than $147,000 was raised to help those facing food insecurity in south central Wisconsin.

Together, $122,070 was donated by the public. Combine that with the $20,000 match fund from Thrivent and $5,000 raised in bonus Thrivent funds for having more than 250 people make a donation, the total funds raised hit $147,070.

Donations from Giving Tuesday helped raise 367,675 meals!

This puts the 26th NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign at 1.7 million meals, so far. This year’s goal is 5 million meals by the end of the campaign.

You can continue to help those by donating at your grocery store of choice.

Viewers can also call in to make donations to the Phone-A-Thon, happening on Dec. 14, which will be broadcast LIVE from NBC15. Thanks to Mike’s Miracle Minute donors, your donations will be matched. Volunteers will be taking your phone calls from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Dec. 14.

