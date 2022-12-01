Giving Tuesday donations raise over $147,000 for Share Your Holidays

NBC15 Share Your Holidays, Give at Your Grocer
NBC15 Share Your Holidays, Give at Your Grocer(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to your generous donations on Giving Tuesday, more than $147,000 was raised to help those facing food insecurity in south central Wisconsin.

Together, $122,070 was donated by the public. Combine that with the $20,000 match fund from Thrivent and $5,000 raised in bonus Thrivent funds for having more than 250 people make a donation, the total funds raised hit $147,070.

Donations from Giving Tuesday helped raise 367,675 meals!

This puts the 26th NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign at 1.7 million meals, so far. This year’s goal is 5 million meals by the end of the campaign.

You can continue to help those by donating at your grocery store of choice.

Viewers can also call in to make donations to the Phone-A-Thon, happening on Dec. 14, which will be broadcast LIVE from NBC15. Thanks to Mike’s Miracle Minute donors, your donations will be matched. Volunteers will be taking your phone calls from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County

Latest News

Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
New Marquette Law School poll shows slight increase in SCOTUS approval
A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy intentionally aimed a gun at his mother, then shot and killed her,...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
The DOR said many businesses are unaware of the legal requirements to turn over property.
Deadline for unclaimed property holders to avoid penalties approaches
Check Out Hunger at Woodman's in Sun Prairie
Give at Your Grocer: Pick ‘n Save customers can help fight hunger