Investigation results of Eau Claire Sheriff’s death revealed

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following former Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death, Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske and other law enforcement officers are calling for change in the work culture when it comes to making mental health a priotiry.

During a joint news conference Wednesday, Sheriff Cory Schalinske said every staffer’s mental well-being is important to keep tabs on.

The investigation report shows that Cramer had been experiencing work and health related stress before taking his own life back in September.

Schalinske says while it is hard to understand why this happened, action is needed to help others.

“Suicide is hard to talk about, in this situation we have a prominent public figure,” said Eau Claire Police Chief Matthew Rokus.

Cheryl Cramer, Sheriff Cramer’s widow, also spoke at the press conference.

“Our family suffered a great loss with Ron’s untimely passing,” said Mrs. Cramer.

Sheriff Schalinske tried to think of what Cramer could have been going through.

“We can only imagine how many tragic and horrific scenes Cramer responded to in 47 years of service,” said Sheriff Schalinske.

Up in Chippewa Falls, Holly Hakes owns a mental wellness private practice, Hakes Wellness Solutions. She has worked with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s office for many years now, but says more could always be done.

“Providing mental health support in law enforcement is something we didn’t know how to do such a good job with,” said Hakes. “I think part of the reason it has to do with it is the mental health stigma... and in law enforcement its particularly burdensome.”

Sheriff Schalinske announced a plan at Wednesday’s press conference.

“We have implemented yearly wellness visits for each staff member where they meet with a mental health professional,” said Sheriff Schalinske.

Hakes said she hopes this will go well with the staffers.

“Sounds kind of like a scary thing, like you’re forced to talk to this mental health person, but it’s important to keep the scope of it in mind,” said Hakes, who favors an educational approach to mental wellness. “Knowing what happens in your brain when you’re exposed to a traumatic scene and understanding how it might burden you down the road is super important.”\

Sheriff Schalinske shared his sentiment over the man he closely worked with over the years.

“We do not know the reason for his decision. But we will always know what he meant to this community and what the community meant to him.”

And Mrs. Cramer shared what she hopes everyone remembers about her late husband.

“We hope you finally remember Ron’s loving demeanor, sense of humor and you carry those memories with you.”

Police Chief Rokus says the investigation into Cramer’s death is closed.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness, there are resources available, and that includes the 988 number for the Suicide and Crises Lifeline.

