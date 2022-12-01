Madison police investigate Warner Park shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting on the north side of the city. The initial MPD report assured people, while a suspect is not yet in custody, there is no threat to the community.

The report, issued early Wednesday morning, stated officers responded around 10 p.m. the night before to the 1400 block of Warner Drive, in Warner Park where they found the victim appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

His injury was described as non-life-threatening, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Madison police did not release any information nor a description of the suspect. An MPD officer indicated the victim was not cooperating when officers were initially questioning him.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.