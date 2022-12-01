Madison police provide update to east side crash involving pedestrian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department provided an update to a crash involving a pedestrian earlier this week, saying the pedestrian hit was a woman walking her dog through a crosswalk.

In an updated incident report, it states officers were called around 4:45 p.m. to the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue for the crash.

MPD noted that a passerby to the crash provided aid to the victim until EMS officials could arrive. The woman was taken to the hospital and MPD’s report stated that she was injured.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police, authorities added. MPD did not say if any citations would be issued.

The crash is still under investigation.

