Man cited after being hit by vehicle in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man was cited Wednesday after he was hit by a vehicle on Madison’s near east side, Madison Police Department said.

The incident report from MPD said officers were dispatched just before 5 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Eagan Road and East Towne Blvd.

The man, who suffered minor injuries, had tried running across Eagan Road when he was hit by a slow-moving vehicle, officials said.

According to MPD, the driver of the vehicle was cooperative and remained on the scene and the runner was cited for sudden pedestrian movement.

