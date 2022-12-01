Mendota Freeze Contest begins Thursday

(Clean Lakes Alliance)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The freezing date for Lake Mendota last winter was only 23 days shy of breaking the record for the latest freeze date on record, according to the Clean Lakes Alliance. This winter, people are getting the opportunity again to guess when the lake will freeze.

The annual Mendota Freeze Contest kicks off Thursday, where all the entries to guess the correct date that the lake is declared frozen will receive $1,000 gift cards.

The free contest encourages Madisonians to guess the official ice-on date that has ranged as early as November 23 back in 1880 to as late as January 30 in 1932.

To enter the contest and view the rules, visit mendotafreeze.org. To see a more complete list of historical freeze dates for the lake to help make your guess, visit aos.wisc.edu/~sco/lakes/Mendota-ice.html.

