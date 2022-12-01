MFD: Smokers seen outside Nitty Gritty minutes before fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The fire at the Nitty Gritty in downtown Madison was likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, according to the Madison Fire Department.

People were seen smoking in the area where the fire started multiple times throughout the day, with the last sighting six minutes before the fire started in the dumpster.

The fire was fully involved about 14 minutes later, according to fire officials.

Initial damages are around $150,000.

The fire was on November 20, and the restaurant has not yet confirmed a date for re-opening.

