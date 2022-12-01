MFD: Smokers seen outside Nitty Gritty minutes before fire

A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis(WMTV)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The fire at the Nitty Gritty in downtown Madison was likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, according to the Madison Fire Department.

People were seen smoking in the area where the fire started multiple times throughout the day, with the last sighting six minutes before the fire started in the dumpster.

The fire was fully involved about 14 minutes later, according to fire officials.

Initial damages are around $150,000.

The fire was on November 20, and the restaurant has not yet confirmed a date for re-opening.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district

Latest News

Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Respect for Marriage Ac
Sen. Tammy Baldwin speaks on passing of Respect for Marriage Act
FILE - Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield, center, speaks to his team during the championship...
UW’s Sheffield wins Big Ten Coach of the Year; 3 make First-Team
The Senate passed a landmark bill to protect same sex marriage Tuesday.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin speaks on passing of Respect for Marriage Act
Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes said extra patrols will be out in the State Street...
Madison officials assure downtown is safe after State Street shooting