Mild End To The Week

Near 50 Degrees Friday

Gusty Winds Into Saturday

Much Colder Moving Forward

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -December has officially arrived and while things are fairly calm right now, a few disturbances will impact southern Wisconsin in the first full week of the month. The first will be as we move into this weekend with the main concern being gusty winds along with a few mixed showers. The second by the early and middle half of next week which will bring another chance of mixed showers. Overall, temperatures will be running slightly above to slightly below with no big weathermakers to speak of in the next 5-10 days.

Clear skies tonight with gusty southerly winds developing of 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Early lows in the upper 20s climbing to around 30 by daybreak. Increasing clouds Friday with gusty winds out of the south 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph. Mild with highs near 50 degrees. A chance of rain and snow showers will develop Friday evening and last into predawn Saturday with lows crashing to the middle teens. Precipitation should be out of here early Saturday.

A mostly sunny weekend is expected with cold temperatures. Saturday will be in the middle 20s with lingering breezy conditions. Lows in the teens mean a cold start Sunday, but we should warm into the upper 30s. That is about normal for this time of year as the winds start to wind down. We will start Monday off with more of the same before some changes move in.

Increasing clouds Monday will give way to some rain and snow showers by the evening and lasting into the overnight hours. This may continue Tuesday as colder air returns with highs at or below freezing. Another impulse of energy could give some snow showers for Wednesday. Sunshine will return to wrap up the week, but cold temperatures below freezing remain.

