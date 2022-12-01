Minnesota man drives SUV into Wisconsin River

TOWN OF ROXBURY, Wis. (WMTV) - An SUV was pulled from the Wisconsin River on Wednesday morning after its driver went off the road, hit a sign, and splashed into the water.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota man was heading west on Hwy. 12 when his 2019 Honda Passport left the roadway in the town of Roxbury. The Sheriff’s Office statement did not indicate what caused the crash; however, it noted the wreck remains under investigation.

The driver was injured and taken to the local hospital, the report continued. It described his injuries as serious, but not-life threatening. He was able to get out on his vehicle on his own and was then helped ashore by a Sauk City Fire and Rescue team, the report continued.

The Sheriff’s Office added the river current pushed the Passport about a quarter-mile downstream before crews were able to fish it out.

