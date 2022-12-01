MPD: Driver’s window shot out on Madison Beltline

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver whose passenger window was shot out Wednesday afternoon while he was driving on the Beltline does not believe the shooter was aiming at him, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

According to MPD’s initial statement, the driver was heading west on the Beltline when the bullet shattered half the passenger window and kept going through the windshield. The driver was not hurt in the incident.

Officers found the driver and his truck around 4:40 p.m. along the Beltline, between Todd Drive and Seminole Hwy., after they were alerted to the gunshot, MPD added. The did not find any bullet casings.

No details were released regarding it the shot came from another vehicle or from an individual. The police investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district

Latest News

A car fire is slowing traffic in eastbound lanes of Beltline on Thursday morning. Two right...
Car fire slows rush hour traffic on Beltline
If you’re a skier and snowboarder looking for some new gear at a discount, you may be...
Shop or sell discounted equipment at the Hoofer Ski and Snowboard club resale
Car fire slows rush hour traffic on the Beltline
Madison police investigate northside shooting