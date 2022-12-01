MPD: Driver’s window shot out on Madison Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver whose passenger window was shot out Wednesday afternoon while he was driving on the Beltline does not believe the shooter was aiming at him, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

According to MPD’s initial statement, the driver was heading west on the Beltline when the bullet shattered half the passenger window and kept going through the windshield. The driver was not hurt in the incident.

Officers found the driver and his truck around 4:40 p.m. along the Beltline, between Todd Drive and Seminole Hwy., after they were alerted to the gunshot, MPD added. The did not find any bullet casings.

No details were released regarding it the shot came from another vehicle or from an individual. The police investigation remains ongoing.

