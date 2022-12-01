MPD: Skateboarder cited after colliding with vehicle on Madison’s near west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police reported Thursday that a 19-year-old skateboarder was cited after he collided with a vehicle earlier this week on Madison’s near west side.

The man was skating down a hill around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Vilas Avenue toward South Randall Avenue when he was unable to slow down at the intersection, the Madison Police Department said. According to an incident report, the driver of a vehicle in the area couldn’t stop in time before hitting the skateboarder.

MPD noted that the driver helped the skateboard rider into his vehicle and took him to a hospital. MPD’s report indicated that the 19-year-old was injured.

The investigating officer issued a citation to the skateboarder. The department added that the traffic incident was still under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.