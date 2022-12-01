New Marquette Law School poll shows slight increase in SCOTUS approval

Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday indicates that the approval rating for the U.S. Supreme Court increased slightly from the last time a measure was taken in September.

The new survey showed that 44% of adults approved of the SCOTUS, while 56% did not approve. Organizers pointed out that the approval rating was at 40% in September.

Approval for the U.S. Supreme Court started to fall in July of 2021 to 60% and then fell to 49% approval in September of that year. It rose in November of 2021 to 54% and remained steady through the spring of 2022 before dropping 10 points to 44% in May of this year. Poll organizers pointed out that this followed the leaked draft opinion of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. The official decision turned over Roe v. Wade in June.

ApproveDisapproveSkipped/Ref
9/8-15/2066331
7/16-26/2160391
9/7-16/2149501
11/1-10/2154461
1/10-21/2252462
3/14-24/2254451
5/9-19/2244551
7/5-12/2238611
9/7-14/2240600
11/15-22/2244560

The poll was conducted from Nov. 15-22 and interviewed 1,004 adults across the nation. The survey has a margin of error of +/-3.7%.

