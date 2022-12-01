Shop or sell discounted equipment at the Hoofer Ski and Snowboard club resale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Skiers and snowboarders looking for some new gear at a discount should look no further than the Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Resale.

The annual sale now in its 58th year is taking place at Union South’s Varsity Hall this weekend. Gently used fall and winter recreation equipment for alpine and Nordic skiing will be available for sale, including cold weather gear like ski goggles or outerwear.

Proceeds from the resale go to support the Hoofer Ski and Snowboard club team compete and travel during the season.

Alec Riddle, the director of the resale, says this is an event many people look forward to each year.

“There’s a lot of tradition and heritage within the club, so being able to continue that year after year and have a successful resale and a welcoming club for everyone means a lot to me,” said Riddle.

Club team members will also be available to help size, wax, or tune equipment.

Riddle says there’s a lot of folks are looking forward to getting out on the hills this season.

“You can’t beat it. I love the adrenaline rush of going fast or having a big powder day,” said Riddle.

DROP-OFF TIMES

If you’re looking to sell equipment, you can drop off up to ten items off at the Agriculture Room at Union South.

Thursday, December 1: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, December 2: noon to 8:00 p.m.

RESALE TIMES

If you’re looking to shop equipment, here are the times to head to Union South’s Varsity Hall.

Saturday, December 3: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, December 4: 8 a.m. – noon

Lot 17 near Union South is the recommend place to park if you’ll be driving to campus.

