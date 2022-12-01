Sunshine Returns Today

Milder Temperatures Friday
Sunshine Returns Today
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Well Above Average Temperatures Tomorrow
  • Increasing Wind Tonight
  • Much Colder Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather today bringing plenty of sunshine and milder temperatures than yesterday. The wind will still be brisk, out of the west increasing to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Though we are starting the day on a colder note today, we’ll see our temperatures reach near average readings in the middle 30s this afternoon. Winds will shift out of the south later today, pulling in much warmer air for tonight and Friday.

We’ll be back up near the 50s on Friday, however, it won’t last long as another cold front pushes through the Midwest Friday night. That front will bring a bit of moisture with it and depending on when it moves through we could see a few light showers Friday night.

Temperatures will be cooler to start the weekend on Saturday, but we’ll be back in the 30s as we head into the new week.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(wmtv)
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district

Latest News

Milder Temperatures Friday
Sunshine Returns Today
Wind chills likely in the teens and single-digits Thursday morning.
Getting colder before we get warmer
Extended Forecast
Windy and Cold Today
Much Colder Wednesday
Breezy and Mild Today with Showers Likely