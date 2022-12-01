Sunshine Returns Today

Well Above Average Temperatures Tomorrow

Increasing Wind Tonight

Much Colder Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather today bringing plenty of sunshine and milder temperatures than yesterday. The wind will still be brisk, out of the west increasing to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Though we are starting the day on a colder note today, we’ll see our temperatures reach near average readings in the middle 30s this afternoon. Winds will shift out of the south later today, pulling in much warmer air for tonight and Friday.

We’ll be back up near the 50s on Friday, however, it won’t last long as another cold front pushes through the Midwest Friday night. That front will bring a bit of moisture with it and depending on when it moves through we could see a few light showers Friday night.

Temperatures will be cooler to start the weekend on Saturday, but we’ll be back in the 30s as we head into the new week.

Extended Forecast (wmtv)

