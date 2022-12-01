Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

There are two new polar bear cubs at the Toledo Zoo.
There are two new polar bear cubs at the Toledo Zoo.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Twin polar bear cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo, the zoo announced Thursday.

The parents of the twin cubs are 24-year-old female, Crystal, and 18-year-old male, Nuka.

Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs’ genders are unknown at this time. They are estimated to make their public exhibit debut in the spring of 2023.

We can bear-ly contain our excitement! For the first time since 2012, we welcomed twin Polar bear cubs to the Toledo Zoo...

Posted by The Toledo Zoo on Thursday, December 1, 2022

In the meantime, you can watch a live feed on the zoo’s YouTube channel of Crystal and the cubs. Live feed viewing is available daily from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The camera will be off after 4 p.m., but viewers can still hear the Polar bears through the microphone.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of State Street.
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
The City of Madison's Amtrak station location area alternatives: Downtown
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
UWPD confirms a shelter in place at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district

Latest News

Mendota Freeze Contest begins Thursday
generic crash
Madison police provide update to east side crash involving pedestrian
Police reported Thursday that a 19-year-old skateboarder was cited after he collided with a...
MPD: Skateboarder cited after colliding with vehicle on Madison’s near west side
Minnesota man drives SUV into Wisconsin River
Generic police lights
MPD: Driver’s window shot out on Madison Beltline