Western Wisconsin meth dealers receive multi-year prison sentences

(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo woman and three others were sentenced to multiple years in prison Thursday after distributing meth in western Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

Pa Kou Yang, a 33-year-old from Baraboo, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, a charge that Yang pleaded guilty to earlier this year in August, officials said.

According to DOJ, Yang was caught in February 2021 with meth, during a traffic stop with a Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputy in Onalaska. She admitted to having the meth and handed over approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine.

Other investigations revealed that Christopher Fernette purchased and distributed meth sourced from multiple people, including an individual called Pa Yang.

Fernette as well as two others: Carl Rabe and Dillan Boysdston were also charged for distributing meth in western Wisconsin.

  • Christopher Fernette was sentenced to 10 years in prison in June for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
  • Carl Rabe was sentenced to 96 months in prison in July for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
  • Dillan Boysdston was sentenced to 84 months in prison in November for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

These arrests and subsequent sentences were a result of an investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Prairie du Chien Police Department, Richland-Iowa-Grant Task Force, Dakota County (Minnesota) Drug Task Force, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation

