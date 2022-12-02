All aboard Olbrich’s Holiday Express

The Flower and Model Train Show opens this weekend.
Holiday Express Flower & Model Train Show open at Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Holiday Express Flower & Model Train Show open at Olbrich Botanical Gardens
By Gabriella Rusk
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The trains are back on track at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens for the Holiday Express Flower and Model Train Show.

Members from the Wisconsin Garden Railway Society will travel from all over the state to show off their large-scale model trains. Hundreds of festive poinsettias and fresh evergreens are the backdrop to this year’s featured carnival theme.

TRAIN TIMES

December 3 - 31, 2022

  • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily
  • Closes at 2 p.m. December 24
  • Closed all day December 25

The Holiday Express Train Show is included in your price of admission to Olbrich Botanical Gardens, as well as the tropical Bolz Conservatory or the outdoor gardens. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children six and under.

For more information, head to the Olbrich Botanical Gardens website.

