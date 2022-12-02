Badgers set for first round matchup against Quinnipiac

(NBC15)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The road to back-to-back National Championships begins tonight for Wisconsin volleyball.

The Badgers earned the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and host Quinnipiac on Friday night for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers head into the match after winning their fourth-straight Big Ten Championship, and are on an 18-match win streak.

Head Coach Kelly Sheffield was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year, while Sarah Franklin, Danielle Hart and Devyn Robinson were unanimous All-Big Ten first team selections.

For Quinnipiac this is their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Bobcats won their first MAAC title in program history and finished with a 14-14 overall record.

The Bobcats went 7-0 during the month of November, beginning with a four-game win streak prior to the MAAC Tournament.

The winner of Wisconsin/Quinnipiac will take on the winner of Washington/TCU on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Field House.

