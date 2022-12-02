Car crashes into Middleton optometrist’s office

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - No injuries have been reported after a car crashed into a business on Old Sauk Road in Middleton Friday morning.

The Ford struck Brandon Eyes, an eye doctor located at 8406 Old Sauk Road. Manager of neighboring business Wild Bird Unlimited Brad Zinda said they had just opened up their store before hearing commotion outside.

“I was sitting, working and all of a sudden, I hear tires squeal and a big boom and lots of our stuff flew off the wall,” Zilda recounted. “Looked out the window and there was a car in there.”

Madison Police were on scene at around 10:30 a.m. and said no one was injured in the incident, referring to it as a ‘parking job gone wrong.’

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.