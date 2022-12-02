DAs: Deputies won’t be charged in Green/Lafayette Co. chase where suspect died

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both district attorneys investigating the death of a man who died following a police chase that spanned Green and Lafayette counties will not pursue criminal charges against the deputies involved.

Green Co. District Attorney Craig Nolen and his counterpart in Lafayette Co., Jenna Gill, released a letter Friday stating that “all law enforcement personnel… acted in a manner consistent with the law and consistent with their training as law enforcement officers.”

One of the deputies did fire during the incident, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice previously determined; however, its Division of Criminal Investigation found the suspect in the chase, identified in the letter as Samuel Santiago, had taken his own life.

The DOJ previously explained the chase that resulted in the man’s death began on October 22 with an unidentified incident in Dubuque, Iowa. After the man crossed into Wisconsin, law enforcement chased him through Grant Co. and towards Lafayette Co.

The driver allegedly drove at the deputy, who had laid down a spike strip, and it was at this point the deputy fired, according to the new DOJ statement. The driver made it to Green Co. before crashing the vehicle and took off on foot.

A gunshot was heard, and the man was later found near State Hwy. 11, west of County M. First responders tried saving his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene and a gun was found nearby.

No law enforcement officials were injured during the confrontation.

